February 8th REA Insights Weekly Commercial Search Report, 2021

Market Insights
Anne Flaherty | 08 FEBRUARY 2021
Both ‘For sale’ and ‘For Lease’ searches hit a record high last week.
Commercial property searches hit a record high last week, as the 2021 market gathers pace.

Search volumes on the ‘For sale’ section of realcommercial.com.au increased 6% last week to reach a new historic high.

The Australian Capital Territory and South Australia saw the largest proportional rises in for sale searches over the week, up 15.7% and 11% per cent respectively. New South Wales also saw strong growth in demand, up 7.6%.

Conversely, for sale search volumes fell in the Northern Territory (-18.3%) and Western Australia (-3.3%), while the remaining states all recorded a modest rise over the past week.

Nationally, buyer search volumes are now 6% above the previous historic peak, and up 30% from a year ago.

Year-on-year ‘For sale’ search volumes are up in every state, with the largest increases seen in the Northern Territory (73.1%), New South Wales (22.5%) and Victoria (20.6%).

Activity on the ‘For lease’ section of realcommercial.com.au also surged to record levels last week, rising by 10.5%.

Lease searches were up in every state except Northern Territory (-18.9%) and Western Australia (-7.7%).

The Australian Capital Territory saw the strongest growth (13.7%), followed by Victoria (12.6%) and New South Wales (12.1%).

Comparing year-on-year, significant growth in for lease searches has occurred in most states, particularly Victoria (25.5%), Queensland (24.9%) and South Australia (24.8%). Again, Northern Territory and Western Australia trailed the pack, with year-on-year search volumes down 14.2% and 5.9% respectively.

This report originally appeared on realcommercial.com.au

Related Articles

Market Insights

Rate rises another blow to a struggling retail sector

Rate rises another blow to a struggling retail sector

Market Insights

Economists puzzled by lift in home scheme caps amid fears of negative equity trap

Economists puzzled by lift in home scheme caps amid fears of negative equity trap

Investing

Data centres climbing fast up investment ladder with Microsoft expanding Australian footprint

Data centres climbing fast up investment ladder with Microsoft expanding Australian footprint
