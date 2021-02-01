February 1st REA Insights Weekly Commercial Search Report, 2021

Searches for commercial properties for sale continue to climb while lease searches fall sharply.

‘For sale’ search volumes on realcommercial.com.au increased by a further 1.9 per cent last week to reach a new historic-high.

While search volumes were higher nationally last week, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Australian Capital Territory all recorded falls.

Relative to at the same time last year, for sale search volumes are up 36.9 per cent, with the Northern Territory recording the largest increase and Australian Capital Territory the smallest.

Over the coming weeks I expect that we will continue to see relatively high for sale search volumes .

After four weeks of growth, ‘For Lease’ search volumes fell -5.2 per cent last week.

South Australia and Northern Territory were the only states in which lease search volumes rose last week.

Lease search volumes remain 36.4 per cent higher than they were at the same time last year and higher across all states.