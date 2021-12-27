Famous spaces including Eurkea Skydeck, Lorne Hotel, Myer Bourke St on market in 2021

From an iconic TV studio, to one of Melbourne’s best known retail stores, and even a few much-loved bars, a host of famous spaces have been on and off the market this year.

Despite months in lockdown, if you had the cash to splash you could have snapped up everything from the Eureka Skydeck — Melbourne’s highest public observation point, to a secretive bush block where Holden spent decades trying out its cars.

See which Victorian landmarks tested the waters in 2021.

EUREKA SKYDECK

While recently pipped as Melbourne’s highest point, the Eureka Skydeck and restaurant still proved a tall order when they hit the market this year.

Levels 88 and 89 of the sky-high tower sold for $60m to Sydney-based fund RF CorVal in July.

The sale was far above the $45m it had initially been seeking when listed in February and set a record per square metre for commercial space in Melbourne’s CBD.

The properties were sold by JourneyBeyond, who operate The Ghan among other high-profile tourist attractions, but the firm will continue to operate from the space with breathtaking views.

JLL’s Josh Rutman helped settle the sale.

MYER MELBOURNE BUILDING BEING SOLD AGAIN

The flagship store for Aussie retail icon Myer sold for $600m in 2007.

But in August this year the Australian reported the Bourke St store was being part-sold again in a $270m deal for a two-thirds stake in the property.

Charter Hall and Abacus Property Group made the move on the property that is known for its annual Christmas window display.

The matter was handled by JLL’s Sam Hatcher and Nick Willis and Colliers International’s Lachlan MacGillivray.

FORMER HOLDEN TESTING GROUND

The long-time home of Holden and General Motors’ (GM) testing in Australia was sold to car manufacturer VinFast for $36.3m late in 2020.

But with the pandemic changing the Vietnam-based auto companies plans, the 877ha site was put back on the market this year.

It comes complete with 44km of testing tracks as well as range of testing and laboratory facilities, and was used to test iconic cars from the Commodores to Astras.

Early indications put interest in the Lang Lang proving ground around $33m.

CBRE’s Stephen Adgemis and Dean Hunt were re-enlisted to handle the sale for the second time.

ABC SELLS GORDON ST STUDIOS

The ABC’s Gordon St, Elsternwick, studios hosted everything from nightly news bulletins to much-loved TV shows Countdown, Seachange, Frontline and early episodes of Kath and Kim.

The government broadcaster pulled the pin on a deal to sell the property in 2018 amid extensive community backlash, and concerns from the likes of Molly Meldrum that it would be developed inappropriately.

But it returned to the market this year and sold for a whopping $30m, far above the $20m Aunty had hoped for.

Savills state director Clinton Baxter brokered the sale to a Melbourne-based developer.

FOUR’N TWENTY PIES HOME

A factory in Bairnsdale might not exactly sound like a Victorian icon.

But when you consider it is the world’s largest pie manufacturing factory and has been home to Patties — the company behind the famous Four’N Twenty pie and sausage roll brand since the 1970s, it’s hard to see it as anything but.

Patties Foods put their regional Victorian base, as well as a Pakenham production centre, up for sale early in the year hoping for $130m.

The pair sold for $141m, with a 30-year leaseback to Patties, in April.

Charter Hall wound up claiming the crust in a deal arranged by JLL.

FAVOURITE NIGHTSPOTS

A long list of much-loved social venues changed hands across 2021.

One of the first places for raising glasses that raised eyebrows with a sale was Fitzroy bar Bimbo. The popular Brunswick St destination was added to the 34-pub portfolio of Australian Venue Co in a sale that only took a few days to lock in.

Since Colonial Leisure Group sold it the venue has been renamed Kewpie for the giant doll on its facade. JLL’s Will Conolly handled the sale, but a price has yet to be disclosed.

In May, the 145-year-old Lorne Hotel was snapped up by NSW hospitality giant Merivale for $38m.

The 176 Mountjoy Pde property was sold in an off-market deal via JLL’s John Musca and Will Connolly.

High profile developer Tim Gurner even announced plans to return a nightspot to the site of Eve nightclub’s one-time home in Southbank. The developer plans to create a 38-storey tower with a rooftop venue wrapped in a unique crowning design feature.

In its heyday, Eve nightclub hosted celebs from Ye (formerly Kanye) to Britney Spears, and included Chris Judd among its shareholders.

FORMER ATARI SPACE INVADERS HQ

Finally, one of Melbourne’s most unique buildings — the Space Invaders video game inspired former home of games system manufacturer Atari sold for $24.25m in August.

The unusual Oakleigh property was sold to Sector Property Group, complete with the original theatrette offices installed by the gaming group.

CBRE’s Lachlan Ferguson negotiated the sale, with realcommercial.com.au reporting the deal might well see the unusual building dismantled.

