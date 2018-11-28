Family buys up three farms once earmarked for Glendowner Dam

A Gold Coast family dropped more than $15 million on three properties near Beaudesert. Picture: Supplied.

A Gold Coast family has dropped more than $15 million on three properties at an auction event.

The three rural properties, owned by the State Government and once earmarked for the former Glendowner Dam project around Beaudesert, sold at auction on Friday for $15.8 million.

In front of 200 people in Beaudesert, Ray White Rural sold the three properties to a mystery Gold Coast family who bought themto create one landholding.

Ray White Rural Queensland agent Peter Douglas says there were 45 registered bidders.

“I am simply ecstatic with the result,” he says.

“Throughout the campaign we had buyers come from interstate but today all three sold to one Gold Coast based family who have bought them to turn into a farm.”

“It’s so brilliant to get every property sold under the hammer.

“We sold like a train today.”

A 556ha holding sold for $11.5 million in a fast auction with 14 registered bidders while a multi-titled 146.6ha parcel sold for $3.1 million and a 75ha lot went for $1.2 million.

“I knew we’d have plenty of interest as these were genuine sales of good country which is very rarely available so close to the Gold Coast,” he says.

The properties are about 60km from Southport and 70km from Brisbane.

The listing described them as a combination of large agricultural holdings and lifestyle properties.

“While each is different, they all enjoy wonderful views and are characterised by soft rolling river country,” the listing states.

“All the country is predominately open.

“These are very good country with some strong river flats and excellent water storages.”

Ray White Rural Beaudesert principal Ed Dalton and sales agent Andrew Thomson marketed the properties along side Ray White Rural Queensland agent Peter Douglas.

This article from the Gold Coast Bulletin originally appeared as “Gold Coast family splashes $15 million on real estate”.