Families among buyers eyeing block of apartments on Manly beachfront

Wealthy Sydney families are eyeing a $10 million development site on Manly beachfront as the perfect spot to build their dream home.

Toby Silk, of CBRE, said local and eastern suburbs families were considering 61 North Steyne, currently a block of units, as an ideal spot for to built their dream home.

MORE: Quick $16M sale for Mosman stunner

Former Coca Cola director lists secret oceanfront home

“We have a few groups, all Sydney-based, who are looking at the northern beaches for lifestyle and seeing this as the perfect location for a family home,” he said.

“If they have deep enough pockets they can build their dream home here.”

The northeast facing block has uninterrupted views along Manly Beach, the ocean and up to Queenscliff and is opposite the beach.

It is also just a couple of doors from the Novotel Hotel and is one of the closest residential blocks to Manly’s famous Corso. Number 61 North Steyne, is being promoted as “arguably the best and last Manly beachfront development site.”

Also in the mix of potential buyers are local and interstate boutique developers keen to build luxury apartments on the 411sqm block, zoned R3 medium density residential which allows for a 13m height limit

Feedback from prospective buyers for 61 North Steyne is in the double digits and expressions of interest close on Wednesday August 25.

“There is strong demand for luxury beachfront apartments from local affluent downsizers,” said Mr Silk.

SIGN UP HERE FOR THE NSW REAL ESTATE NEWSLETTER