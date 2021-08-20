Real commercial
Sign inJoin

Families among buyers eyeing block of apartments on Manly beachfront

News
Kathryn Welling | 20 AUGUST 2021

Whole block – 61 North Steyne, Manly.

Wealthy Sydney families are eyeing a $10 million development site on Manly beachfront as the perfect spot to build their dream home.

Toby Silk, of CBRE, said local and eastern suburbs families were considering 61 North Steyne, currently a block of units, as an ideal spot for to built their dream home.

MORE: Quick $16M sale for Mosman stunner

Former Coca Cola director lists secret oceanfront home

“We have a few groups, all Sydney-based, who are looking at the northern beaches for lifestyle and seeing this as the perfect location for a family home,” he said.

“If they have deep enough pockets they can build their dream home here.”

The northeast facing block has uninterrupted views along Manly Beach, the ocean and up to Queenscliff and is opposite the beach.

61 North Steyne, Manly.

It is also just a couple of doors from the Novotel Hotel and is one of the closest residential blocks to Manly’s famous Corso. Number 61 North Steyne, is being promoted as “arguably the best and last Manly beachfront development site.”

61 North Steyne, Manly.

Also in the mix of potential buyers are local and interstate boutique developers keen to build luxury apartments on the 411sqm block, zoned R3 medium density residential which allows for a 13m height limit

Feedback from prospective buyers for 61 North Steyne is in the double digits and expressions of interest close on Wednesday August 25.

“There is strong demand for luxury beachfront apartments from local affluent downsizers,” said Mr Silk.

SIGN UP HERE FOR THE NSW REAL ESTATE NEWSLETTER

    Related Articles

    News

    Part of Locomotive Workshop in South Eveleigh sells in $231m deal

    Part of Locomotive Workshop in South Eveleigh sells in $231m deal

    News

    Nick Theodossi in $50m deal for Port Melbourne Subaru dealership

    Nick Theodossi in $50m deal for Port Melbourne Subaru dealership

    News

    Precious cargo locked in prison cells

    Precious cargo locked in prison cells
    Related Articles

    News

    Part of Locomotive Workshop in South Eveleigh sells in $231m deal

    Part of Locomotive Workshop in South Eveleigh sells in $231m deal

    News

    Nick Theodossi in $50m deal for Port Melbourne Subaru dealership

    Nick Theodossi in $50m deal for Port Melbourne Subaru dealership

    News

    Precious cargo locked in prison cells

    Precious cargo locked in prison cells
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.