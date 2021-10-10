Real commercial
Eyre Peninsula cropping farm hits the market after four generations in one family

News
Jessica Brown | 10 OCTOBER 2021

The cropping farm at 146 Story Rd, Cleve, which has been owned by one family for four generations, has hit the market. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

A huge cropping farm on SA’s Eyre Peninsula has hit the market, offering buyers the chance to snap up a prized property that has been owned by the same family for four generations.

Known as Telusa, the 988ha property is roughly 21km north of Cleve and 164km northeast of Port Lincoln at 146 Story Rd, Cleve.

Andrew and Rebecca Story own the property today, but its family lineage dates back to the early 1900s when Mr Story’s great-grandfather Martin Hannemann acquired the site from the government.

Mr Hannemann cleared it to create the agricultural property, which was sold to several family members from 1942, but since 2001 it’s been owned by the current generation of Story farmers.

It has 900ha of arable land. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

It also includes a four-bedroom homestead, several sheds and silos. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

It was converted from a livestock farm to a cropping operation in 2013.

CBRE Agribusiness’s Phil Schell and Angus Bills are selling the property, which produces barely, wheat, canola and legumes,

“Telusa is one of the larger cropping opportunities to have come to market in this region on the Eyre Peninsula in recent years,” Mr Schell said.

“The property features the characteristics of a highly productive broadacre cropping platform, benefiting from scale, operational efficiency, fertile soils, idyllic climate and a desirable location.”

While 91 per cent of the property, or 900ha, is arable, it also includes a four-bedroom homestead with pool, an external guest room, fruit trees, a shearing shed with adjoining steel yards, a new machinery shed, 165 tonne grain storage, nine seed silos and sundry implement sheds.

The homestead has a pool. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

It also has 370,000 litres of rainwater tank storage, with stock water pumped from the house dam to a central 85,000 litre tank.

“We’re expecting interest from local landowners looking to expand their scale, farmers from other regions in South Australia seeking geographic diversity, high-net-worth individuals and corporate groups,” Mr Bills said.

The property is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign, which closes at 4pm on November 18.

Mr Schell and Mr Bills anticipated offers of around $7400 per arable hectare – or more than $6 million.

