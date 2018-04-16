Escape to the hills at this Belgrave blacksmith-turned-cafe

64-68 Monbulk Rd, Belgrave was once a blacksmith workshop and is now up for grabs for more than $950,000.

A former blacksmith workshop turned ethical cafe is on the market in Belgrave.

The 2894sq m property at 64-68 Monbulk Rd, previously owned by a metal worker for more than 40 years, includes space for a large cafe, gallery and has two-bedroom bungalow at the back.

Tecoma O’Brien Real Estate agent Rebekah Whittaker says the owner bought the property in 2014 and turned it into a successful cafe before she suffered a heart attack and sold the cafe business – but not the property – in 2016.

The asking price for the property is between $950,000 to $1.078 million.

She says the site is zoned as residential, even though it has been used for commercial purposes for, and the property could be turned into a home.

“It’s a real mixture. It could be anything, from having three lots of tenants or one,” she says.

“It is on a residential title but could get commercial zoning because of its history.”

Whittaker says the 1920s property still had original features including floorboards.

“When it was Evolve Fair Food Store it sat 90 people,” Whittaker says.

“It has good car parking as well.”

She says the property was in a high profile location, less than 1km from the Belgrave township.

It is for sale via an expressions of interest campaign.

This article from Leader Newspapers first appeared as “Snag yourself a Belgrave workshop turned cafe”.