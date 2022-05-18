Real commercial

Episode 9 – The industrial warehouse boom

Podcast
RCA Wordpress Administrator | 18 MAY 2022

Throughout the pandemic online shopping continued to rise and it’s showing no signs of slowing.

This has seen demand for industrial property boom, with national vacancy rates sitting at a record lows and annual rental growth rates at record highs.

In this episode CBRE’s Head of Industrial & Logistics Research and Director of NSW Research Sass J-Baleh talks to us about what tenants are looking for when selecting the right warehouse for their business in today’s changing environment,  and the issues they are facing when doing so. This includes growing transport costs, technological improvements that drive efficiencies and automated buildings that minimise human labour and maximise output.

