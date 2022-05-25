Episode 10 – The future of retail

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has altered how we shop, with the growth of e-commerce through lengthy lockdowns, but does that mean physical retail is dead?

CBRE’s Head of Retail Leasing, Leif Olsen, shares why consumers will always want to shop in store and why suburban high streets have become the hottest property.

Stay up to date on trends effecting each sector at https://www.realcommercial.com.au/news/latest-news.