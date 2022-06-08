Real commercial

Episode 12- ESG and commercial property

Podcast
RCA Wordpress Administrator | 08 JUNE 2022

In our final episode of series 1, Tessa and David talk to Sameer Chopra, Head of Research, Pacific and ESG, Asia Pacific about all things Environment, Social and Governance.

According to Sameer, ESG allows companies in the real estate sector to “do good while improving returns.”

Considerations for investors include minimising a building’s environmental footprint, creating positive social impacts and ensuring that real estate spaces are complying with government regulations. And while they don’t have to address all aspects at once, investors who get these things right can get an edge by having lower operating costs, higher occupancy rates and higher rents.

