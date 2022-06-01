Real commercial

Episode 11- Market trends

Podcast
RCA Wordpress Administrator | 01 JUNE 2022

No one can predict the future, but trend analysis and monitoring the market can help you make the most educated decisions possible.

This week’s guest is Anne Flaherty, realcommercial.com.au’s very own economist who has 10 years of experience in property economics and influential industry commentator.

Talking to Tessa and David, she discusses where we might expect to see the continued influence of COVID, the impacts of population change in different regions and the increasing value of
sustainability.

Read more of Anne’s analysis at https://www.realcommercial.com.au/news/latest-news.

    Related Articles

    Podcast

    Episode 12- ESG and commercial property

    Episode 12- ESG and commercial property

    Podcast

    Episode 10 – The future of retail

    Episode 10 – The future of retail

    Podcast

    Episode 9 – The industrial warehouse boom

    Episode 9 – The industrial warehouse boom
    Related Articles

    Podcast

    Episode 12- ESG and commercial property

    Episode 12- ESG and commercial property

    Podcast

    Episode 10 – The future of retail

    Episode 10 – The future of retail

    Podcast

    Episode 9 – The industrial warehouse boom

    Episode 9 – The industrial warehouse boom
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.