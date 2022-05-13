Episode 7 – Future-proofing your lease

It’s been a tumultuous time for many a business over the pandemic, but some businesses fared better than others based on their ability to adapt, transform or pivot their business as necessary.

Did you know this can be enabled or restricted by the terms of your lease?

Tessa and David chat to Theo, a partner at Colliers with 25-years experience in a range of real estate disciplines in Australia and internationally, to talk about future-proofing your lease and the easiest wins for you in your negotiation.

