Episode 6 – Negotiating Leases and the benefits of a tenant representative

After staff, the second biggest cost in business is typically the property lease, yet most tenants try to negotiate this all on their own.

Tessa and David sit down with Sarah Hughes, an industry-leading tenant advisor from Colliers, and talk about common mistakes business owners make, opportunities they miss and why a tenant representative can help you get the most out of a contract.

The information featured in this podcast is of a general nature only and does not consider your personal objectives, financial situation or particular needs. We recommend that you obtain independent advice before taking action.