Episode 5 – Finding the right property for your business

Has your side hustle become your main hustle and you’ve outgrown your home office?

Or has COVID changed your business needs when it comes to space?

Mel Pikos, managing partner of Tactic Property an independent leasing advisory firm, talks to David and Tessa this week about everything a business manager needs to know to find the right property.

Mel gets into the detail of where to start when considering leasing vs buying, understanding incentives, fit outs and more.

