Real commercial

Episode 5 – Finding the right property for your business

Podcast
RCA Wordpress Administrator | 20 APRIL 2022

Has your side hustle become your main hustle and you’ve outgrown your home office?

Or has COVID changed your business needs when it comes to space?

Mel Pikos, managing partner of Tactic Property an independent leasing advisory firm, talks to David and Tessa this week about everything a business manager needs to know to find the right property.

Mel gets into the detail of where to start when considering leasing vs buying, understanding incentives, fit outs and more.

Stay in touch with the latest tips for small business at at https://www.realcommercial.com.au/news/small-business.

The information featured in this podcast is of a general nature only and does not consider your personal objectives, financial situation or particular needs. We recommend that you obtain independent advice before taking action.

    Podcast

    Episode 12- ESG and commercial property

    Episode 12- ESG and commercial property

    Podcast

    Episode 11- Market trends

    Episode 11- Market trends

    Podcast

    Episode 10 – The future of retail

    Episode 10 – The future of retail
