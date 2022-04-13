Real commercial

Episode 4 – Responsibilities as a Landlord

Podcast
RCA Wordpress Administrator | 13 APRIL 2022

There’s more to owning an investment property than buying it.

Once you’ve bought, you take on the responsibility of being a landlord.

Ingrid Filmer, CEO of Burgess Rawson and leading expert in commercial and retail management talks to us about who pays for what, what COVID hangovers might exist in the market, the role of a property manager and the value of local knowledge.

Keep up to date on the key news effecting business, and therefore landlords at https://www.realcommercial.com.au/news/small-business.

The information featured in this podcast is of a general nature only and does not consider your personal objectives, financial situation or particular needs. We recommend that you obtain independent advice before taking action.

