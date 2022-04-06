Episode 3 – Top questions all investors should ask

Sometimes you don’t know what you don’t know. Tessa and David interview Mark Wizel, CEO of Wizel Property Group about what investors should be asking.

They cover key topics like capital growth vs cash flow, investment strategy, who your best professional allies are and what to look for in tenants.

Still got questions on investing? Visit https://www.realcommercial.com.au/news/investing for more helpful articles and insights.

The information featured in this podcast is of a general nature only and does not consider your personal objectives, financial situation or particular needs. We recommend that you obtain independent advice before taking action.

