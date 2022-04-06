Episode 2 – The types of commercial property

With so much variety in the market, investing in commercial property can feel a bit daunting. George Davies, an expert in retail and office spaces from Colliers, chats to Tessa and David about the options when investing in commercial property.

He covers the average returns, tenanted investments, land value and the general pros and cons of each asset class. Finally, he weighs in on his current pick of the market.

Check out more guides and advice on investing at https://www.realcommercial.com.au/news/investing.

The information featured in this podcast is of a general nature only and does not consider your personal objectives, financial situation or particular needs. We recommend that you obtain independent advice before taking action.