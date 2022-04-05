Episode 1 – Commercial property investing 101

Investing in property is a no-brainer for many, but most people think of residential before they consider commercial property. In our debut episode, Tessa and David get the 101 on investing from Yosh Mendis, an expert from Burgess Rawson.

He explains why you might consider commercial property, what the common investment strategies are and who they’re right for. He also covers what market factors are important, key terms and the state of the market now.

Need more info on investing? Read all about it at https://www.realcommercial.com.au/news/investing.

The information featured in this podcast is of a general nature only and does not consider your personal objectives, financial situation or particular needs. We recommend that you obtain independent advice before taking action.