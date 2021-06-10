Real commercial
Eastwood Bowling Club sells at auction for $10m as 30 bidders register

News
Owen Roberts | 10 JUNE 2021

The auction of the Eastwood property.

Interest was booming in a rare development site in Sydney’s northwest, as the Eastwood Bowling Club went under the hammer.

The property attracted 30 registered bidders, with eight participating. It sold for $10 million.

On nearly one hectare of land, the club was called Brush Park Bowling Club and ceased operations in late 2019.

The site still has the old bowling club on it.

The bar inside.

The site was bought by a community group, with selling agent Nathan Circosta of Ray White Carlingford believing they will look to undertake ‘community facilities’ at the property.

“We saw large crowd numbers with eight individual bidders,” he said.

“The commercial market seems to be travelling at an increasing rate with plenty of investors out there looking to secure a good deal.”

A large block in a prime position.

Prime real estate.

Inside there is a bar and large dining room, as well as kitchen facilities and two existing street frontages.

Buyers are also interested in another site listed by Mr Circosta at 267-273 North Rocks Rd in North Rocks, which comes with four individual properties and 4,312sqm of land.

