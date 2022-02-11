East Fremantle heritage hotel The Royal George Hotel set for sale or lease

An artist impression of the reimagined hotel and apartment building. Picture: Realmark Commercial

The landmark 119-year-old Royal George Hotel in Perth’s East Fremantle has hit the market after more than a decade of sitting idle.

The heritage-listed building – located on one of Perth’s most thriving dining and food precincts, Duke Street – is in the midst of significant exterior restoration works undertaken by Perth developer Saracen properties, and Spaceagency architect Michael Patroni.

The expressions of interest sales campaign, which is being led by Realmark Commercial, is offering interested parties the opportunity to purchase or lease the heritage icon.

The multiple level venue includes provision for a bar, restaurant and kitchen, as well as ground floor back-of-house areas, with the first level of the hotel home to a dedicated function area, in addition to ten boutique hotel rooms.

Realmark Commercial sales and leasing director Michael Richardson said the development and restoration of The Royal George Hotel was extensive as it was a landmark in East Fremantle and WA.

“It is vital to hold on to what makes this part of Fremantle so unique and restore part of Fremantle’s history preserving it for years to come,” he said.

Saracen Properties developments director Jason Potalivo said it was a privilege to be able to preserve part of Fremantle’s history and restore the hotel to what it once was.

“Our vision from the start has been to create an unforgettable, multi-level hospitality destination within this iconic and much-loved heritage building,” he said.

Realmark Commercial sale and leasing director Brent Griffiths said the future opportunity for the restored building was open to interpretation.

“The site exudes potential and requires an operator with imagination,” he said.

The road to redevelopment

Last November, after a long campaign and backlash from locals, the WA Planning Commission approved the hotel’s redevelopment and the construction of a nine-storey building, comprising 24 apartments at the rear, which is set for completion in 2024.

Worth $24 million, the redevelopment follows the state government sale of the hotel and land to Saracen Properties in 2017.

The redevelopment was met with concern from the town of East Fremantle regarding the impact the height the apartment building would have on the area.

39% of the 238 public submissions were against the development citing concern for parking and the height of the hotel.

20% of respondents were in favour of the development, while 41% were supportive subject to changes being made.

A rich history dating back to 1900

Before it sat vacant for 15 years, The Royal George was home to the Swan Brewery, Castlemaine Brewery, a Thai restaurant, as well as a school, arts and a community centre.

According to the Heritage Council State Heritage Office, the Royal George is considered culturally significant for its “exceptional aesthetic value as a very fine example of a two-storey brick and limestone corner hotel in the Federation Free Classical style.”

The register also states that the ground floor level up was a “typical example of a Western Australian gold boom hotel with much of the original form and fabric intact.”

“The cupola is a rare example still in its original form and still capable of use,” it stated.

“The basement levels are a rare arrangement where coach house and workshop areas are incorporated with cellar facilities underneath the hotel building.”

The value of heritage buildings

Registered architect Stephen Carrick, who specialises in building conservation and adaptation in the heritage sector, said the conservation work being done to ensure the hotel remained was important.

“I think we all know if places don’t adapt then they don’t get used and for heritage buildings the worst thing that can happen to them is nobody is occupying them,” he said. “So nobody spots when something needs repairs, or you have water ingress, and water ingress is the main issue of deterioration of these buildings, which can then lead to them being demolished.”

Australian Hotels Association WA chief executive Bradley Woods said the restoration of a historic building with such a rich history has the obvious potential to grow the local hospitality scene and further develop East Fremantle’s offering.

“New venues are fantastic but the rejuvenation of buildings that have over 100 years of rich history are an important part of continuing a legacy and maintaining their place in the community,” he said.

The Expressions of Interest campaign for the hotel, at 34 Duke Street, East Fremantle, to purchase or lease the premises closes at 5pm on March 15.