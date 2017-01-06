Dreamworld to rebuild revenue on LEGO foundation

Embattled theme park Dreamworld is banking on a retail expansion that includes Australia’s first LEGO Certified Store as it attempts to ride out a revenue slump.

Dreamworld’s owner Ardent Leisure today reported a 63% dive in its year-on-year revenue between December 10, when the park reopened, and December 31, with patrons steering clear as a number of the park’s rides remain closed.

The rides are slowly returning to operation after a safety review following the tragic deaths of four people on the Thunder River Rapids ride in October.

But in an announcement to shareholders Ardent Leisure revealed its theme parks division, which includes Dreamworld and White Water World, had brought in revenue of $3.66 million over the last 22 days of 2016, compared with $9.89 million the previous year.

Four of the park’s “Big 9 Thrill Rides” remain out of action, which company secretary Alan Shedden says is the key driver of the slump in attendance and revenue.

But the park is banking on a retail revival to help drag people back through the gates, beginning with the opening of the first LEGO Certified Store in the country later this month.