Docklands Cotton Mills: Footscray converted warehouse that was home to Lonely Planet for sale

“Oddball, cutting edge and crazy” is how this magnificent converted warehouse in Footscray has been described.

From the ceiling-high mural to the bathtub and balcony with river views, the non-conventional office space, which looks more like an apartment, is being marketed as having a “metropolis vibe to suit even the edgiest business”.

Part of the former site of the Docklands Cotton Mills, the exposed-brick building at 104 Maribyrnong Street was listed for sale this week with $2.9m-$3.19m price hopes.

RELATED: Footscray phone tower block has buyers on hold ahead of rare auction

Villa Gusto: Buckland retreat where Katy Perry stayed sells for record amount

Adventure Fun Park Gippsland: Bairnsdale family who made their own theme park selling up

It has most recently been used as a creative hub for artists and workshops and was home to travel guide empire Lonely Planet prior to hitting the market.

Professional Whiting and Co St Kilda agent Marcus Peters said the niche space was zoned for commercial use and perfect for a small business looking for a quirky, stylish and comfortable home.

RELATED: Is this the ultimate pad for Facebook fans?

“It could be a sound studio, used for photography or some sort of gallery,” Mr Peters said.

“If you had a makeup business, it might be that you’re working here with a hairdresser … or someone running an events business. Or if you just needed a big space to run a business, this is it.”

A mural of a woman, painted by renowned Australian artist Danielle Weber — who is known for her giant and lifelike artwork across the globe — is the property’s towering feature.

“It’s just amazing,” Mr Peters said.

MORE: Point Cook’s new most expensive home

Most and least competitive auction suburbs

Sick kids windfall marred by online threats

The two-storey pad has been renovated in the past 12 months and includes a large kitchen with open space for meetings or gatherings, three showrooms, extensive windows, two bathrooms, a large bathtub and laundry.

It also features a four-car garage and atrium and is close to Footscray’s retail hub, train station and cafes.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

alanah.frost@news.com.au