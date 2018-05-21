Development in pipeline for well-known Geelong bridge site

Plans in train: The buyer of this North Geelong property has designs for new warehouses.

Geelong commercial agent Michael De Stefano says he’s impressed with initial plans to develop a patchwork of properties at the foot of North Geelong’s Separation St bridge.

The Gartland Property director handled the sale of the 3600sqm property which is divided into three parts that form the exit and underpass of the Melbourne Rd railway overpass.

The property at 300 Melbourne Rd sold for $1.2 million, plus GST, to a developer, he says.

“The fellow there has plans to build some small showrooms/warehouses,” De Stefano says.

“It lends itself over three separate parcels, so there’s a couple of schemes. Nothing is really locked in but it looks really impressive,” he says.

“It’s good use of the space and will really clean up that entrance to Separation St.”

The bulk of the property was once home to the Ocean Child Hotel, which was demolished several years ago.

The main block has four street frontages, connection to natural gas and an asbestos clearance certificate.

Beneath the former pub site remains an underground cellar with a concrete floor and roof measuring 4.5m by 12.6m.

“I’ve seen the design and it looks really smart. I think it will be a nice little welcome development for that area,” he says.

