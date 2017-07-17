Geelong’s Ryrie St Markets offered to developers

Geelong’s Ryrie St Markets are up for sale for $4.5 million

Another of Geelong’s landmark buildings is being offered for redevelopment.

The distinctive Ryrie St Markets, at 100-108 Ryrie St, is for sale and Gartland Property, Geelong agent Michael De Stefano believes the building is best suited to an office site, given its access to parking, the train station, and city amenities.

“You can go up quite a number of levels there in that precinct. There’s the opportunity for someone to keep the facade,” he says.

“It’s a beautiful-looking building, rich in heritage — and do a multi-level development on the back.”

The site measures about 1200sqm and has three street frontages, with access to the Lt Ryrie St car park to the rear.

The building has three leases in place, returning $70,511 a year.

“There’s three shops on the outside and an office upstairs, but the main part is vacant, ready to develop,” De Stefano says.

The property is listed for sale at $4.5 million.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser was originally published as “Ryrie St Markets ready for potential fresh development at the gateway of the CBD”.