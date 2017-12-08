Eight-year wait over for Geelong industrial estate

Developer Lino Bisinella (right) and Richard Bisinella with Lara MP John Eren (left) and Corio MP Richard Marles at their Geelong Ring Road industrial estate. Picture: Mike Dugdale.

New industrial land surrounding the Geelong Ring Road will help the city return to its position as the pivot of Victoria’s economy.

The first stage of the Bisinella Industrial Estate in the Geelong Ring Road Employment Precinct at Corio has been completed.

The milestone was reached eight years after the first planning permit for the first parcel of Bisinella Developments’ industrial land was lodged with the City of Greater Geelong.

Stages two and three of the 40ha estate at the corner of Bacchus Marsh Rd and Heales Rd, Corio are due for completion in May, 2018.

Richard Bisinella, development manager for Bisinella Developments, says the milestone is a great outcome for the north of Geelong.

“We lodged the planning permit for the first parcel of land in 2009. Since then, we have taken a principled stance to overcome each and every hurdle precluding us from putting the land to market,” Bisinella says.

“Completing the first stage of the estate is a great result and we are looking forward to the final stages being completed next year.

“We have sold five industrial lots (out of 16) and are planning to construct some factories to lease. We are also in active discussions with a number of parties for new factories on our land,” he says.

Bisinella says the industrial estate offers quality industrial land in a prominent and convenient location, together with custom street lighting in Technology Close, the main entrance to the estate. All of the lots are high speed broadband ready.

The 500ha Geelong Ring Road Employment Precinct is Geelong’s largest growth area for industrial development and is easily accessed by road, rail, sea and air. It’s one of a few places in Victoria with industrial 2 zoned land available.

The Bisinella Industrial Estate has been home to one major tenant, RPC Technologies since 2009.

Federal Corio MP Richard Marles says the lots sold for new facilities, and the facilities Bisinella themselves have planned, will give the community the jobs of the future Geelong needs.

“The next two stages, on the corner of Bacchus Marsh Road and Heales Road, should be finished in the middle of next year, and I look forward to seeing those businesses start to grow, too,” he says.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser was originally published as “Stage one of Bisinella Industrial Estate complete after 8 years”.