Developers increase calls for Victorian COVID-19 stimulus

Property developers have stepped up calls for the Victorian government to move quickly to stimulate building projects or risk the state’s key growth engine stalling.

The calls come as business leaders have urged the Andrews government to provide more clarity on the road map to an economic recovery, amid concerns that many retail sites and shopping centres in the state will end up vacant with the prospect of an extended lockdown.

Retailers are also seeking talks with the government to speed the opening of more stores in shopping centres and in major strips to lessen the damage.

Salta Properties, which has a wide range of commercial and residential projects under way after deciding to not slow operations during the pandemic, says there had been a “material impact” on building.

Managing director Sam Tarascio Jr said that when lockdowns were first imposed in March the company had thought that stoppages would only last two or three months and would then improve. But the mood had changed as restrictions were extended.

“Now we are six months further into lockdown and people don’t have the same positive outlook that they might have had at the start,” Tarascio told The Australian.