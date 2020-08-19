JobKeeper: Tensions rise between landlords and tenants over unpaid rent

Tensions between landlords and their tenants are mounting over unpaid rent during the coronavirus pandemic, with Salta Properties managing director Sam Tarascio calling out Premier Investments for using government subsidies while also paying a large dividend.

The Solomon Lew-led Premier fashion empire lifted its performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an earnings update released last Thursday bolstered by the JobKeeper government wages subsidy package and not paying rent when stores were forced to close due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Premier is scheduled to deliver its full accounts on Friday.

Mr Tarascio, a scion of the Melbourne-based billionaire property development family, said on social media that “regrettably, in this COVID world, examples have emerged of businesses receiving government assistance and taking rent relief from landlords while improving their ­profits”.

He cited Premier’s receipt of JobKeeper and its refusal to pay rent on closed stores as driving a lift in earnings.

“This seems to suggest that savings generated from non-payment of rent, and the benefits afforded by the JobKeeper payments from the public purse, have meant that whilst Premier has benefited from the commercial environment during COVID-19, it seems to have done so in large part as a result of the largesse of the taxpayer and the hundreds of thousands of shareholders who are investors in listed landlords such as Vicinity, Scentre Group and GPT,” Mr Tarascio wrote.

MORE: Coronavirus Commercial Property News