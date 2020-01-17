Developer to part ways with 117-year-old Port Melbourne church

A century-old Port Melbourne church looks set for a second coming as a heavenly house.

The 1903-built Chapman Memorial Hall at 80 Ross St has been tempting homebuyers from across Melbourne since hitting the market last week, with a $1.85-$1.95 million price guide and a February 8 auction date.

Greg Hocking Holdsworth director Warwick Gardiner said the former house of God had been listed by a developer who splashed $4.75 million to buy it and an adjoining block in 2017.

The developer outlasted two other bidders and paid $750,000 above reserve to secure the 711sqm landholding at auction.

He had initially planned to turn the entire property into units or townhouses, while keeping the church’s red brick exterior intact.