De Angelis family snaps up Sydney’s Raby Tavern

After steadily rising over the previous three weeks, searches in both the buy and lease sections of realcommercial.com.au dipped slightly last week.

Hotel and pub barons the De Angelis family have purchased western Sydney’s Raby Tavern and Shopping Centre for over $30 million.

The hotel was previously owned by Kent Walker’s company Lesday, who held the asset for 16 years.

The hotel and shopping centre is located on Spitfire Drive, Raby, and has a floor area of 8000sqm.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

It was on the market through an Expressions of Interest campaign run by HTL Property.

HTL Property’s National Pubs Director, Dan Dragicevich, says hotels located adjacent shopping centres are always keenly sought after.

The Raby Tavern has 28 poker machines and is part of an exclusive trading catchment with over 25,000 residents.

Tenants of the shopping centre include an IGA, butcher, newsagent, bottle-o, chemist, hairdresser, kebab store and bakery.

This article from The Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “De Angelis family spend over $30m for Raby Tavern”.