Darling Harbour’s $2 billion ‘reimagination’ to begin via Mirvac in January 2023

Work on the long-awaited redevelopment of Darling Harbour is expected to begin in January next year, after the NSW government gave Mirvac its blessing to transform the one-time Sydney jewel attraction.

The Perrottet government has announced it has “entered into an agreement with Mirvac to turn the site into a world-class retail, residential, commercial workplace and entertainment precinct”.

The $2 billion project is expected to support 2,000 construction jobs and create around 4,500 further jobs on completion, NSW Minister for Enterprise Investment and Trade Alister Henskens said.

“The NSW Government has achieved another significant milestone entering into an agreement with Mirvac to redevelop the site at no cost to taxpayers,” he said.

Once a key attraction for tourists and Sydneysiders alike, Darling Harbour’s popularity has slipped in recent years and the CBD location is ripe for reformation.

Plans of the project include a hectare of open public space, including a 3,500 sqm new park and a widening of the waterfront promenade.

The area’s new design, a collaboration between Snøhetta and Hassell Studio was chosen from six entrants in an international design competition with a jury comprising representatives from the NSW Government Architect, Placemaking NSW, the City of Sydney and Mirvac.

“This project will reimagine the Darling Harbour waterfront and provides a critical missing piece of the Western Harbour rejuvenation that has been taking place since the completion of the ICC,” Mirvac CEO & Managing Director Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz said.

No time frame has been given for the completion of the project.

