Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
News
Crown hopes to switch hotel site to add office tower
James Packer’s Crown Resorts has proposed reorienting a major site in Melbourne where it once planned a $2bn hotel and apartment scheme into a new tower with a major office component.
News
Crown Sydney reaches halfway mark
Every morning Chuck Clatterbuck takes the construction lift a minute and half up the face of Crown Resorts’ $2.1 billion casino, hotel and apartment tower taking shape on Sydney Harbour, and walks down floor by floor.
News
Crown dealt blow as Melbourne skyscraper permit scrapped
Plans by the James Packer-backed casino giant Crown Resorts and the private Schiavello Group to build the $2 billion One Queensbridge hotel and apartment complex at Melbourne’s Southbank have been put in limbo after the Victorian government refused to extend the development permit.
News
Crown dodges $60m in fees on Southbank skyscraper
Crown Casino has dodged State Government planning legislation and saved itself more than $60 million in fees ahead of construction of Melbourne’s tallest skyscraper.
News
Star trumps Packer for $160m Sheraton Mirage purchase
An international joint venture led by gambling company Star Entertainment has swooped on the Gold Coast’s Sheraton Mirage in the latest salvo in the casino war with James Packer’s Crown Resorts. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Crown Sydney closes in on planning approval
James Packer is one step closer to kicking off development of the Crown Sydney high-rollers casino at Barangaroo. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
