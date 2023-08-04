Cradle Mountain tourism venture’s first time to market in decades

SET in one of Australia’s most iconic tourism destinations, Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages is being offered for sale for the first time in decades.

The ideally located cottages are just a five-minute walk from the Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre, and a five-minute drive from the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park entrance.

The park is part of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, one of the largest conservation areas in Australia, covering almost 25 per cent of the state.

It comprises two of Australia’s greatest natural wonders: Cradle Mountain in the north and Lake St Clair in the south.

The freehold going concern of the boutique accommodation property Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages is for sale via expressions of interest through ResortBrokers’ Tasmania agent Marissa von Stieglitz.

“Cradle Mountain does its own marketing by simply being Cradle Mountain,” Ms von Stieglitz.

“Its stunning natural beauty is famous throughout the world, and it sells itself as a tourist destination.

“For this reason, prized accommodation assets like Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages are very tightly held.

“We are bringing it to market for the first time in 20 years, so this is an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire an outstanding accommodation business in one of Tasmania’s most sublime natural destinations.”

Nestled on a picturesque 10-acre property, Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages comprises 16 individually designed cottages hand built from Tasmanian timber.

The cottages provide guests with a unique and immersive experience, as each of the cottages are uniquely different with combinations for couples or families.

Due to its prime location, the cottages consistently run at 97 per cent occupancy.

With long-term, experienced staff in place, the day-to-day operations can be run under full management.

Ms von Stieglitz said the Tasmanian Government continues to invest in the national park.

“In January 2023, a new $26.8m Dove Lake viewing shelter was unveiled,” she said.

“The viewing shelter provides an uninterrupted view of the lake and Cradle Mountain, while also acting as an arrival point for visitors.

“Also in the development pipeline is a $60m cable car that will take visitors to Dove Lake from the visitor centre.”

Inspections are by appointment only. Contact ResortBrokers.