realcommercial.com.au logo
Sign inJoin

Cradle Mountain tourism venture’s first time to market in decades

News
Jarrad Bevan
First published 04 August 2023, 7:30am

The Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages. Picture: Supplied

SET in one of Australia’s most iconic tourism destinations, Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages is being offered for sale for the first time in decades.

The ideally located cottages are just a five-minute walk from the Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre, and a five-minute drive from the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park entrance.

The park is part of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, one of the largest conservation areas in Australia, covering almost 25 per cent of the state.

It comprises two of Australia’s greatest natural wonders: Cradle Mountain in the north and Lake St Clair in the south.

Cradle Mountain, Tasmania

Cradle Mountain sits majestic atop the jewel that is Dove Lake bathed in glowing sunset light.

Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages.

MORE: Dreamy coastal sanctuary’s first time on the open market

Hobart suburb hits $2m+ median house price milestone

The freehold going concern of the boutique accommodation property Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages is for sale via expressions of interest through ResortBrokers’ Tasmania agent Marissa von Stieglitz.

“Cradle Mountain does its own marketing by simply being Cradle Mountain,” Ms von Stieglitz.

“Its stunning natural beauty is famous throughout the world, and it sells itself as a tourist destination.

“For this reason, prized accommodation assets like Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages are very tightly held.

“We are bringing it to market for the first time in 20 years, so this is an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire an outstanding accommodation business in one of Tasmania’s most sublime natural destinations.”

Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages.

Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages.

MORE: Half already sold: Claremont land release going gangbusters

‘Weakest market’: Hobart home pricing yet to rebound

Nestled on a picturesque 10-acre property, Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages comprises 16 individually designed cottages hand built from Tasmanian timber.

The cottages provide guests with a unique and immersive experience, as each of the cottages are uniquely different with combinations for couples or families.

Due to its prime location, the cottages consistently run at 97 per cent occupancy.

With long-term, experienced staff in place, the day-to-day operations can be run under full management.

Cradle Mountain Highlanders Cottages.

ResortBrokers’ Tasmania agent Marissa von Stieglitz.

MORE: Forecast: Where rents are set to increase the most by next year

Country pub sale is a deal four decades in the making

Ms von Stieglitz said the Tasmanian Government continues to invest in the national park.

“In January 2023, a new $26.8m Dove Lake viewing shelter was unveiled,” she said.

“The viewing shelter provides an uninterrupted view of the lake and Cradle Mountain, while also acting as an arrival point for visitors.

“Also in the development pipeline is a $60m cable car that will take visitors to Dove Lake from the visitor centre.”

Inspections are by appointment only. Contact ResortBrokers.

Related Articles

News

Make-up entrepreneur’s rosy solution to Gold Coast rent crisis

Make-up entrepreneur’s rosy solution to Gold Coast rent crisis

News

Geelong hotel boast as global player doubles rooms in CBD

Geelong hotel boast as global player doubles rooms in CBD

News

Mirvac to bring partner into $2bn Harbourside revamp

Mirvac to bring partner into $2bn Harbourside revamp
Related Articles

News

Make-up entrepreneur’s rosy solution to Gold Coast rent crisis

Make-up entrepreneur’s rosy solution to Gold Coast rent crisis

News

Geelong hotel boast as global player doubles rooms in CBD

Geelong hotel boast as global player doubles rooms in CBD

News

Mirvac to bring partner into $2bn Harbourside revamp

Mirvac to bring partner into $2bn Harbourside revamp
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.