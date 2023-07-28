Country pub sale is a deal four decades in the making

It has been 44 years since this historic country pub was last sold.

And now, it seeks a new owner to chart its future.

Homelands Property director Steve Jury said the Franklin Tavern has “an amazing feel”.

“If you’ve been to an English country tavern, this pub is exactly the same, with an open fireplace and large timber bar,” he said.

“For the owner, the time is right to let the tavern go.

“He lives on-site, so there is potential in the future for the next owner to have the upper floor let out as accommodation for travellers or perhaps for a family to occupy and run the tavern.”

The pub is set in the middle of Franklin on 5628sq m of Village zoned land.

The first Franklin Tavern on this site began life in 1846 as a general store. At the time, it was situated higher up on the hill than today’s venue.

Licensee Elijah Brown decided to move the hotel closer to the road in 1853 when it became the Franklin Hotel. It was later renamed the Federal Hotel.

In 1979, the present owner purchased the hotel and undertook an extensive restoration program, including another name change, this time to Franklin Tavern.

It is a favourite spot for locals and tourists passing by on their way to explore Geeveston, Dover, Hastings and beyond.

Patrons can sit by the cosy log fire and soak up the old world ambience.

The downstairs of the property includes a huge dining room, a sun room, a bar, a kitchen, a large food prep area, a parlour, toilets, a store room, plus an undercover walkway to the separate band room.

In the band room there is a large stage area and a huge space for listening to music or dancing.

There is a second large bar, a kiosk, a large storage room and bathrooms.

In a fun decor choice, there is a piano, crab pots and anchor hanging from the bar ceiling.

“Everything is negotiable, including the decor,” Mr Jury said.

“The tavern’s location is fantastic, right on the tourist route, and with easy parking at the door.

“It is also very popular with the locals, with many using it as their regular watering hole.

“The hotel is a real landmark in Franklin, and has been for many years.

“The bones of the property are steeped in history and its potential is endless — accommodation, an eatery, restaurant, large home; there are so many development possibilities (STCA). Too many to name.”

The top floor of the building is currently a 210sq m residential home with seven bedrooms and two bathrooms. The floorplan includes a dining room, a lounge room and a laundry.

The top floor is wrapped on three sides by a uniquely sloping veranda, which takes in spectacular views of the Huon River, valley and rural outlook.

No.3440 Huon Hwy, Franklin is listed with Homelands, it is priced at “Offers over $1.2m”.