Countdown on for $140m Rockhampton university development

The deadline for expressions of interest for a new $140 million urban village in Rockhampton is nearing, with less than two weeks left of the EOI campaign for the Central Queensland University Rockhampton Priority Development Area.

The Palaszczuk Government is seeking a development partner for the CQU Rockhampton Priority Development Area project, which is expected to generate 470 jobs and will include 2000 homes, retail, community and recreational amenities on 80ha of university campus.

The project is being marketed by JLL director of Queensland retail investments Jacob Swan and Queensland director of strategic consulting Ben Koop.

“The project will transform 80ha of the university campus into a mix of residential, retail, community and recreational areas,” Deputy Premier Jackie Trad says.

“The development will not only enhance the role of CQU as an education destination but will provide the broader Rockhampton community with a diverse range of housing options, including affordable housing and new retail and recreational amenities.”

The campaign comes as Queensland experiences a boom in the education sector, with local governments becoming increasingly strategic as they vie to attract new development by lowering infrastructure charges, with the education sector identified as a key growth area.

CQU Rockhampton was declared a Priority Development Area in 2011 and since that time Economic Development Queensland has been working closely with the university and Rockhampton Regional Council on potential development opportunities.

The parcel of land, which adjoins CQU’s main Rockhampton North campus and administrative centre, has access to both the Bruce Hwy (Yaamba Rd) and Yeppoon Rd.

It is located within close proximity to Stockland Rockhampton, Red Hill Homemaker Centre, Masters Rockhampton and Glenmore State High School.

The State Government has also allocated funding for improvements to nearby catalyst infrastructure, including upgrading the primary intersection with the Bruce Hwy.

“This next phase of the project follows the announcement of $7.65 million in funding from the Priority Development Infrastructure Co-investment Program for the provision of an intersection at the Bruce Highway and the new Main Street within stage 1 of the proposed new development,” Trad says.

“This is a great example of where catalyst infrastructure can help the next stage of a development get off the ground.”

“This development will activate a large parcel of development-ready land in Rockhampton, ripe for growth, with social benefits for the community and retail precincts.”

Expressions of interest close at 4pm on Thursday, December 17, and must be submitted via Queensland QTenders.