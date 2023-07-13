Could NRL star own ‘notorious’ nite spot?

Could an NRL superstar become the proud owner of one of Rugby League’s most controversial nite spots?

It’s an opportunity that could emerge after billionaire pub baron Arthur Laundy’s clever proposal that NRL player contracts could involve an investment in one of his celebrated venues.

Laundy Hotels is the major sponsor of the struggling Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, who are interested in signing Gold Coast Titans free agent Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

MORE: Billionaire sex toy tycoon’s big sell-off

Inside Michael Clarke’s $13m ‘love nest’

NRL and Roosters star’s ‘astronomical’ payday

As part of his potential $1m a year signing with the Bulldogs, Laundy has suggested Fa’asuamaleaui’s contract could include a ‘bombshell’ investment opportunity with one of the numerous hospitality venues his group owns.

“The Bulldogs have prepared a groundbreaking deal, which includes a share in a pub, to lure Titan Tino Fa’asuamaleaui to Canterbury,” The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield wrote in an exclusive report.

One of the many venues Laundy Hotels owns is iconic NRL venue Northies Cronulla, just minutes from Cronulla Beach in Sydney’s Shire, home of the Cronulla Sharks.

“Northies Cronulla is the go-to destination for celebrating sunshine and good times,” the venue’s marketing blurb reads.

“This beach side icon offers a luxurious escape from city life. Encapsulating the gorgeous, sun-drenched surrounds, it offers the hottest entertainment, an unbeatable dining experience and award-winning facilities all in a chilled seaside luxury atmosphere.

“Join us in our iconic Sports Bar where one of our 41 screens are sure to be screening your favourite event, make the most of our award-winning TAB facilities or kick back in our Golden Lounge that highlights our venue’s unbeatable first class service.”

MORE: Latest in property prices from PropTrack

Northies is also a venue of choice for many partying and relaxing NRL and NRLW stars.

Sharks star Toby Rudolf got in some bother with the NRL suits when he suggested he was going to party hard at Northies after a big 2021 win over the Dragons.

Blake Ferguson and Josh Dugan were fans of the joint and Cronulla players are regularly sighted at their best-known local watering hole.

It has also earned a reputation as something of a ‘notorious’ venue.

Northies is also known as the venue where NRL outcast Todd Carney infamously performed ‘the bubbler’ before he was exiled from Rugby League.

Either way it’s a venue that certainly attracts patrons keen to enjoy themselves and as such offers plenty of upside to investors in an industry that has been booming post-pandemic as evidenced by the numerous big pub sales.

That includes the sale of Neutral Bay’s Oaks Hotel for around $175m in February.

The NRL has yet to give the green light to Laundy’s player/pub investment deal, amid concerns it could contravene the game’s salary cap rules. However the deal could come about in a different arrangement – in a similar way to which Melbourne Storm has offered some of its players investment opportunities with online betting agency Betr as part of their contract arrangements.

If constructed in the right manner, in accordance with salary cap rules, the chance to own a share of Northies or another strongly performing Sydney pub could help lure some more big names to Belmore, via Laundy’s nous.

Some of the NRL’s biggest names who become free agents as of November 1 include: Payne Haas, Dylan Edwards, Jerome Luai, Liam Martin, Campbell Graham and Joey Manu.

Laundy bought Northies Cronulla and the Mona Vale Hotel in a package deal for more than $57m in 2014.

MORE: Iconic cab co sell sought-after Sydney base

Retail worker scores 7 homes, $200k in Super

‘Hemsworth effect’ unravels after surprise shift