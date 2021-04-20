Real commercial
Coolangatta’s oldest bookshop up for sale

News
Viva Hyde | 20 APRIL 2021
Books

The Coolangatta Bookshop is for sale after being run by the same family for 30 years.

One of the Coast’s longest-running second-hand bookstores is up for grabs for business-minded bookworms dreaming of a life by the sea.

The Coolangatta Bookshop is marketed as a walk-in-walk-out investment, with the second generation owner set to pass on more than 30,000 pre-loved titles along with a long lease for the 100sq m shop at 1/34 Griffith Street.

The shop is located on Griffith Street just over from the beach.

Marketing agent Peter Antony, of DJ Stringer, said offers of more than $40,000 were sought for the sale of the independent business, which included stock valued at around $90,000.

The much-loved local business in the popular coastal holiday town has been run by the same family for 30 years and traded from its current location for 15 years.

Mr Antony said the current owner wanted to turn the page on pandemic year 2020. The little store in Cooly suffered as the tourism industry took a dive, with the border town hard hit as states put up police barriers to contain the virus threat.

“Giffith Street was pretty badly affected — there were tumbleweeds down the street for a while there,” Mr Antony said.

Storm CLouds over Gold Coast Skyline

It’s a chance for bookworms to live their own escapist fantasy with a business by the sea. Photo: Scott Powick

The sale includes more than 30,000 pre-loved titles covering every genre imaginable.

But with data showing a global resurgence in the love of books through the pandemic, Mr Antony said the business held plenty of potential for a new owner to expand through online trading, by adding a cafe, or introducing a community book club.

“You’re never going to become a millionaire running a bookshop, but if you love books and want to run your own business in an environment where you can enjoy being around like-minded people, then this is an opportunity to purchase a business at considerably less than the stock value,” Mr Antony said.

Griffith Street Coolangatta Border Crossing

The owner is selling up after COVID border closures crippled tourism in the twin towns. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp

Paper book sales were up more than 30 per cent last year, serving as both entertainment and quiet distraction from the stresses of lockdown, according to research by publisher Allen and Unwin.

The shop enjoys a loyal local customer base, and stocks a wide selection covering genres including fiction, non-fiction, classics and collectibles, large print and new releases.

