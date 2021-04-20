Coolangatta’s oldest bookshop up for sale

One of the Coast’s longest-running second-hand bookstores is up for grabs for business-minded bookworms dreaming of a life by the sea.

The Coolangatta Bookshop is marketed as a walk-in-walk-out investment, with the second generation owner set to pass on more than 30,000 pre-loved titles along with a long lease for the 100sq m shop at 1/34 Griffith Street.

MORE NEWS

Brothel in ‘hot little pocket’ has new master

High-flying developer lists mountainside mansion for sale

Rare 1960s beach shack sold pre-auction

Marketing agent Peter Antony, of DJ Stringer, said offers of more than $40,000 were sought for the sale of the independent business, which included stock valued at around $90,000.

The much-loved local business in the popular coastal holiday town has been run by the same family for 30 years and traded from its current location for 15 years.

Mr Antony said the current owner wanted to turn the page on pandemic year 2020. The little store in Cooly suffered as the tourism industry took a dive, with the border town hard hit as states put up police barriers to contain the virus threat.

“Giffith Street was pretty badly affected — there were tumbleweeds down the street for a while there,” Mr Antony said.

But with data showing a global resurgence in the love of books through the pandemic, Mr Antony said the business held plenty of potential for a new owner to expand through online trading, by adding a cafe, or introducing a community book club.

“You’re never going to become a millionaire running a bookshop, but if you love books and want to run your own business in an environment where you can enjoy being around like-minded people, then this is an opportunity to purchase a business at considerably less than the stock value,” Mr Antony said.

Paper book sales were up more than 30 per cent last year, serving as both entertainment and quiet distraction from the stresses of lockdown, according to research by publisher Allen and Unwin.

The shop enjoys a loyal local customer base, and stocks a wide selection covering genres including fiction, non-fiction, classics and collectibles, large print and new releases.

MORE GOLD COAST REAL ESTATE NEWS