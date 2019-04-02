Collette Dinnigan collects $6m for Surry Hills headquarters

International fashion designer Collette Dinnigan has quietly offloaded her Surry Hills HQ.

She had owned the Hutchinson St warehouse for more than 20 years, having paid $1,225,000 in 1998.

She recently secured a $6 million sale, with the buyer now emerging as a company directed by Jake O’Neil, son of property developer Denis O’Neil.

The warehouse-style, three-level offices are currently leased to marketing consultants Goodtrip and green energy supplier Eco Renewable Energy. The O’Neil family-owned Addenbrooke development firm has proposed the 610sqm space be converted into 11 apartments.

Last year Dinnigan signalled her exit from the world of commercial property when she sold her first shop on the William St, Paddington retail strip, which she had bought for $625,000 in 1998.

It fetched $1,655,000 to eastern suburbs socialite tailor Patrick Johnson through estate agent Ivan Bresic.

Dinnigan’s focus has moved from fashion design to Bespoke Homes, a luxury rental platform she is developing with her husband, hotel and tourism entrepreneur Bradley Cocks.

They’ve just returned from Italy where they’re restoring a 400-year-old farmhouse in Puglia. They also have residential properties in Darling Point, the beachside Rosedale on the South Coast, and a Paddington warehouse.

This article from The Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “Fashion Designer Collette Dinnigan finds buyer for Surry Hills warehouse”.