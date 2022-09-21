Real commercial

Coal billionaire David Knappick in huge Byron Bay sell off

News
Jonathan Chancellor | 21 SEPTEMBER 2022

Billionaire David Knappick has listed three of his Byron Bay district tourism properties for sale.

The priciest listing from the coal tycoon is on Marine Pde, ­Wategos – the Watermark at Wategos – with its six luxurious suites.

There’s been no ­public pricing by Tony ­Farrell and Liam Annesley from Byron Bay Real Estate Agency.

Supplied Editorial 29 Marine Parade, Byron Bay, NSW 2481. Coal tycoon David Knappick has listed at Wategos Beach

Coal tycoon David Knappick has listed at Wategos Beach

Supplied Editorial 29 Marine Parade, Byron Bay, NSW 2481. Coal tycoon David Knappick has listed at Wategos Beach

The Watermark at Wategos.

It cost $9m in 2012.

“A Truly Remarkable Offering at Wategos, Byron Bay,” the listing reads.

“Every once in a while, a truly remarkable offering comes to the market and presents an exciting opportunity that must be seen to be believed.

“Welcome to Watermark at Wategos, a landmark property with expansive water views and direct access to the iconic Wategos Beach.

MORE: Salim Mehajer says goodbye to McMansion, $1m staircase

$2bn Darling Harbour ‘reimagination’ to begin

Coal tycoon David Knappick (centre) is selling up in Byron Bay.

Supplied Editorial 29 Marine Parade, Byron Bay, NSW 2481. Coal tycoon David Knappick has listed at Wategos Beach

Inside the ‘one-of-a-kind haven’.

“This one-of-a-kind haven is made up of impeccable suites with six bedrooms in total, six bathrooms and a collection of light-filled living areas, dining rooms and entertaining areas.”

Knappick has also listed Byron Baythers, set in the town on Fletcher St, which has three guest ­suites.

The third offering that lobbed on realestate.com.au last week was Cape Vue Estate at Ewingsdale, home to six villas and a main residence.

Supplied Editorial 29 Marine Parade, Byron Bay, NSW 2481. Coal tycoon David Knappick has listed at Wategos Beach

The glorious Wategos Beach can be viewed from almost every room.

Supplied Editorial 29 Marine Parade, Byron Bay, NSW 2481. Coal tycoon David Knappick has listed at Wategos Beach

Including this one.

Knappick made his fortune from his shareholding in coal company Felix Resources where he was its chief financial officer.

Knappick and his wife Ann sold their Coorabell hinterland retreat for $12.7m last year and then bought a riverfront house in Brunswick Heads for $6.2m

MORE: RBA’s horror home price plunge prediction

The Block legend’s next big project revealed

Revered sports and music pub back on the market

    Related Articles

    News

    Broadbeach timeshare resort sold for $45m

    Broadbeach timeshare resort sold for $45m

    News

    Tax grab could see interstate investors leave Queensland in droves

    Tax grab could see interstate investors leave Queensland in droves

    News

    Queensland mall portfolio sale pulled as rates and share market volatility bite

    Queensland mall portfolio sale pulled as rates and share market volatility bite
    Related Articles

    News

    Broadbeach timeshare resort sold for $45m

    Broadbeach timeshare resort sold for $45m

    News

    Tax grab could see interstate investors leave Queensland in droves

    Tax grab could see interstate investors leave Queensland in droves

    News

    Queensland mall portfolio sale pulled as rates and share market volatility bite

    Queensland mall portfolio sale pulled as rates and share market volatility bite
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.