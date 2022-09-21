Coal billionaire David Knappick in huge Byron Bay sell off

Billionaire David Knappick has listed three of his Byron Bay district tourism properties for sale.

The priciest listing from the coal tycoon is on Marine Pde, ­Wategos – the Watermark at Wategos – with its six luxurious suites.

There’s been no ­public pricing by Tony ­Farrell and Liam Annesley from Byron Bay Real Estate Agency.

It cost $9m in 2012.

“A Truly Remarkable Offering at Wategos, Byron Bay,” the listing reads.

“Every once in a while, a truly remarkable offering comes to the market and presents an exciting opportunity that must be seen to be believed.

“Welcome to Watermark at Wategos, a landmark property with expansive water views and direct access to the iconic Wategos Beach.

“This one-of-a-kind haven is made up of impeccable suites with six bedrooms in total, six bathrooms and a collection of light-filled living areas, dining rooms and entertaining areas.”

Knappick has also listed Byron Baythers, set in the town on Fletcher St, which has three guest ­suites.

The third offering that lobbed on realestate.com.au last week was Cape Vue Estate at Ewingsdale, home to six villas and a main residence.

Knappick made his fortune from his shareholding in coal company Felix Resources where he was its chief financial officer.

Knappick and his wife Ann sold their Coorabell hinterland retreat for $12.7m last year and then bought a riverfront house in Brunswick Heads for $6.2m

