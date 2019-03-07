Clifftop Tasmanian eco resort land back on market

The land already has approval for an eco resort.

A parcel of land near Table Cape in the North-West — already approved for an eco-tourism resort — is on the market and waiting for a new developer to step in.

The land, on Table Cape Rd overlooking Fossil Bluff and the impressive headland earmarked for a separate $100 million luxury development, is being sold by Knight Frank for more than $1.75 million.

It comes with approval from the Waratah-Wynyard Council for 11 single-storey short — stay accommodation eco-villas and a central common building.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The council approved the development application in February last year and the project must be “substantially commenced” within two years of the permit being issued.

Under the original proposal each villa would have two bedrooms and a common building include dining, lounge, reception, spa and pool facilities.

A local family company has also gained approval to build a $100 million luxury resort on top of the cape, which Mayor Robbie Walsh says has the potential to become the “Mona of the North”.

Construction was due to start this year and a Table Cape Enterprises spokeswoman says an update on the project’s progress will be provided soon.

This article from The Mercury originally appeared as “North West news: new eco-resort developer wanted”.