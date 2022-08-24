City of Sydney incorporates renewable target to tackle net zero emissions by 2035

The City of Sydney has announced plans to require new development projects and applications to comply with minimum energy ratings from January next year.

The Council endorsed controls for new office buildings, hotels and shopping centres to have mechanisms or designs which would help them achieve net-zero energy use from 2026.

The development applications would incorporate renewable energy targets and energy efficiency goals as part of a broader transition to net-zero emissions across the city.

It is also expected to cut down on costs, with the measures saving more than $1.3bn on energy bills from 2023 to 2040.

According to Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore, the controls would impact investors, businesses and occupants.

“Commercial office space, hotels and apartment buildings contribute 68 per cent of total emissions in the City. If we’re to meet our target of net-zero emissions by 2035, we need the building sector to play its part,” the Lord Mayor said.

“These new controls, four years in the making, require developers to reduce emissions through increased energy efficiency, on-site renewable energy production and offsite renewable energy procurement.”

The Lord Mayor said the targets would help major developers and building owners address the climate crisis by including the option to off-site renewable energy purchases.

The green building performance standards had been created in collaboration with developers, investors, industry bodies, consultants and government agencies.

Developers were given space to provide more clarity surrounding the structure and operation of the controls, particularly for projects involving the refurbishment of existing buildings.

“The action taken locally will help reduce emissions and contribute to a positive business recovery for Greater Sydney.”

“The performance standards and evidence base can be used by all councils across Greater Sydney and will support investment in renewable energy and create jobs in regional areas, as we have already done through our investment in wind farms and solar farms in Inverell, Nowra, and Wagga Wagga.”

“The more we can work together and exchange information, knowledge and experiences, the greater our ability to achieve net-zero emissions.”