Citrus Orchard in South Australia’s riverland ripe for the picking

A large citrus orchard just outside the riverland town of Renmark is ripe for the picking, with more than just its fruit on offer.

Mirage Citrus, a 153ha Renmark West property at 582 Government Road, spans nine titles and includes 95ha of citrus plantings developed from 1979 to 2019, 25ha of prepared land ready for additional plantings, extensive shedding with storage, offices, and a three-bedroom house.

It is being offered to prospective buyers interested in either becoming owner-operators or leasing it back to the current owners who will run the agribusiness.

Colliers International Adelaide agribusiness director Jesse Manuel, who is selling the property with Tim Altschwager, said the owners started the operation in the 1970s and had developed it into the fruitful business it is today.

So far it is ap-peel-ing to a range of buyers.

“Due to the fact that we’re offering the property either as a leased investment or with vacant possession, we’ve already fielded extensive interest from institutional investors, private investors as well as other citrus growers looking to take over the operation,” Mr Manuel said.

“There’s a limited amount of similar properties available for purchase at the moment, which is why we’re receiving such strong interest.”

Lemons, Afourer and Cara varieties were most recently planed in the orchard but it has several others, including Tahitian Limes, Navelinas, Washington Navels, Late Navels, Valencias and Winter Valencias.

Those interested in leasing the site to the current vendors are being offered an initial term of 15 years with an annual rent income of $420,000.

The property was listed for sale a few years ago but Mr Manuel said the vendors decided to keep it and improve it extensively.

Expressions of interest for the property close on March 19.