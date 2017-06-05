Chinese buyer pays $36m for Mt Eliza’s Morning Star Estate

The Morning Star Estate in Mt Eliza sold for $36.2 million.

A Chinese developer has splashed more than $30 million on one of the largest individual landholdings on the Mornington Peninsula.

The 63ha Morning Star Estate in Mt Eliza was sold by CBRE for $36.2 million when it changed hands late last week. The agency declined to comment on the sale.

The estate featured in the Kath and Kim movie, Kath and Kimderella, and Partisan starring French actor Vincent Cassel, well-known for his performances in Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, and Black Swan.

Australian rock royalty Jimmy Barnes and INXS have also held concerts at the sprawling property.

A circa 1860s mansion is part of the package and sits among within the estate’s award-winning gardens.

These include about 75,000 rose bushes, one of Victoria’s biggest collections.

There is also a 12ha vineyard of pinot, chardonnay and cabernet grapes, an orchard, olive grove and grazing pastures on the site.

This article from The Herald Sun was originally published as “Chinese developer pays $36.2m for Morning Star Estate, Mt Eliza”.