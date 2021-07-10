Cheese lover’s dream home in Red Hill

A cheese lover’s dream comes to life at this romantic Red Hill hideaway.

The countryside property includes a four-bedroom mud-brick house that has been “beautified” in recent years, according to Belle Property Mt Eliza and Mornington’s Brett Trebilcock.

But the 2.83ha property at 1 William Road is also the home of the Red Hill Cheese outlet and cafe, giving the buyers the rare opportunity to acquire a tasty business opportunity.

The listing is on the market with $4.3m-$4.7m price hopes.

“The house was built 40 years ago, and it was basically built out of the land that was excavated from the site,” Mr Trebilcock said.

“(The original owners) had four kids, and if the kids wanted their own bedroom, they had to help build the mud bricks themselves.”

He said the property had since been transformed, with the old orchard converted into a space for “receptions and events”.

The residence also offers a northern orientation and a connection with the outdoors, with passive solar design principles.

Inside, a stylish and modern kitchen occupies the heart of the home, alongside the lounge area’s open fireplace and dining space.

Double doors open to an alfresco zone, where a Nordic wood-burning hot tub can be found among the gardens and towering gum trees.

Mr Trebilcock said the main bedroom, featuring an outdoor bath, was another highlight.

“It’s very private. The owners have said you can sit and watch the stars from the bathtub,” he said.

“The home has potential to be pretty much anything you want it to be.

“It could be used as an Airbnb or a family home, and there’s the option to buy the property on its own or with the business of Red Hill Cheese.

“It’s become renowned (as a place) for sitting among the treetops with cheese and wine in hand.”

He said the current cheesemaker was happy to assist in transferring the business into new the new owner’s hands.

The cheese shop includes a commercial kitchen, cheese making facilities, manufacturing and storing rooms.

A liquor licence, the covered deck dining and a dining terrace were additional commercial features that had sparked interest from a wide variety of buyers.

The property is for private sale.

