Celebrity hairdresser Joey Scandizzo’s South Yarra salon hits market for $5m

The South Yarra home of hairdresser to the stars Joey Scandizzo has been put up for sale in a $5m move that could end with the feted stylist needing new digs.

While Scandizzo’s salon has a five-year lease in place, a development clause that is part of the property’s listing would allow for construction to begin on site in as little as two years.

Prices at the salon stretch as high as $300 for a haircut and to $360 for colour treatments.

But the four-time Australian Hairdresser of the Year has a client list that says it all including: Priscilla Presley, Usain Bolt, Solange Knowles, Paris Hilton, Oscar Piastri, Elle Macpherson, Charlie Sheen, Ruby Rose and Lindsay Lohan.

He’s also a mainstay of Logie Award red carpets, the Brownlow Medal and everything from film events such as the Cannes Film Festival to Australian Fashion week.

The salon at 168-170 Toorak Rd, South Yarra, is set in a heritage-listed former bank building that dates back to the 1800s.

Scandizzo paid for an expansive architectural refurbishment in 2020 at the hands of Studio Kennon’s Peter Kennon.

The building has been owned by the same South Yarra family for more than 50 years.

JLL agents Jesse Radisich, Josh Rutman, Romanor Falconer and Mingxuan Li are handling the building’s sale.

Mr Radisich said the property was a “terrific asset” and the building had a “lot of character”, but noted there was a development clause built into the lease — and that while developer and investor interest was likely, they weren’t ruling out an owner-occupier willing to wait a few years to move into the address themselves.

“There’s not been anything like this for a long time, and there’s not a lot you can compare it to,” he said.

“But this is a well-known South Yarra landmark with a tenant that has shown exceptional commitment to the building.

“With the lease now renewed for a further term and fixed rental growth in place, it offers a strong long-term investment proposition with future upside.”

Major developments nearby include Tim Gurner’s $3.75bn overhaul of the Jam Factory.

The building is fully leased to Scandizzo at about $208,000 a year, with a sublease in place for the upper levels.

Last year, Scandizzo and his wife Jane sold their Toorak home for $7,237,500 in November.

No. 168-170 Toorak Rd, South Yarra, goes to auction at 12.30pm, November 21.

