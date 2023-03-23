Celebrity chef Rick Stein rumoured to be buyer of The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay for around $175m

Celebrity chef Rick Stein is rumoured to be the mystery buyer of The Oaks in Neutral Bay paying close to $175m for the famous hotel with the help of a consortium of business partners.

The 76-year-old chef, restaurateur and popular television presenter splits his time between the UK and Australia but he was in Sydney over the summer around the time of the February sale.

And now a source in the local hotel industry has indicated Stein with a consortium of business partners were the new owners.

Rick Stein is one of England’s best-known chefs, a restaurateur, and a popular television presenter.

He divides his time between Cornwall in the UK and Australia, married his Australian wife Sarah in 2011 and the couple share a home in Neutral Bay.

The 76-year-old foodie also owns a home in Mollymook on the south coast.

He launched Bannisters by the Sea in Mollymook in 2009 and then opened Bannisters in Port Stephens in 2018, both with extensive seafood menus.

Stein’s speciality is seafood.

Interestingly Rick’s Twitter account shows him on Balmoral Beach on February 4 revelling in the delights of summer in Sydney.

“I was just thinking on Balmoral Beach how really special summer is in Sydney,” he wrote.

“The sky and sea are bluer than anywhere and white boats zipping everywhere.

“Do you know, I wouldn’t be dead for quids!”

Snippets of information that JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group had given out earlier included that the landmark hotel on Military Rd sold to a local family and long-time patrons of the pub.

There have also been reports the buyers are connected to the film industry.

The revered pub was listed in August last year with hopes of a $175m price tag.

Those details puzzled people, as locals wondered who drinking at the Taffys Sports Bar alongside them had that sort of money.

Many probably wouldn’t have thought of Stein as a local and long-term patron, but his wife has owned a house in Neutral Bay since 2008 and now both their names are on the title.

JLL managing director John Musca this week wouldn’t comment on the new owner, saying he was bound by nondisclosure clauses.

A call has been made to Rick Stein’s business partner in Australia, Peter Cosgrove.

The Oaks Hotel on Military Rd is one of Sydney’s best-loved pubs and the sale is the largest in Australia for a hotel.

For the past 50 years, The Oaks has been in the private hands of the Thomas family with David ‘Taffy’ Thomas about to pass over the keys to a Cornish man.

The large beer garden is known Sydneywide and the 80-year-old English Oak tree is much-loved.

Many celebrities and sports stars have drunk at The Oaks including actor John Meillon, OBE after whom a bar was named.

The pub sits on a prominent corner on 2188sqm of land with zoning that allows for up to a five-storey development, subject to council approval.

The new owners are expected to take over this month.

Any sale over $160m would be a new record for the exchange of an Australian pub, eclipsing the $160m paid for the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney’s southwest.