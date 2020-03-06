CBD Woolworths among Queensland’s top weekly properties

Queensland properties continue to make headlines in the commercial property market, with heritage listed theatres and prime retail assets among the properties drawing heavy attention from potential investors.

Here are the state’s top five most-viewed commercial properties of the week.

THE GOODNA LIFE

229 Brisbane Road, Goodna

Could you be the investor to take this Goodna property to its full potential?

With only a tenth of the 10,190sqm site currently occupied, developers are almost certainly among the potential suitors who’ve made it one of Queensland’s most viewed properties of the week.

The diverse property has 665sqm of office and conference space, 435sqm of warehouse space and eight fully serviced motel rooms, and includes two leases currently returning $204,000 annually plus outgoings and GST.

Close to the Ipswich Motorway, the property is to be sold through expressions of interest, which close on March 25.

THEATRE FRONT AND CENTRE

8 Annerley Road, Woolloongabba

From Queensland’s top five to the number one most-viewed commercial property in the country – the potential sale of Woolloongabba’s Princess Theatre has made waves nationally.

The stunning theatre, which still operates as a 500-seat auditorium and event space, has stood the test of time, having been built in 1888 and now catering to a variety of theatre productions, live music, wedding receptions and corporate functions.

In addition, the property has two retail tenants and a a commercial tenancy. It remains for sale via expressions of interest.

GOING, GOING, SOLD!

16 Kerry Road, Acacia Ridge

Investors were all over this Commonwealth Bank at Acacia Ridge after it featured in Queensland’s top five properties last week, so it will come as no surprise that the property has sold and is now under contract.

Featuring a new four-year lease to CBA, a prominent 1321sqm site and 23 car spaces, the blue chip freehold bank asset had everything going for it and was quickly snapped up at auction on Wednesday.

REVVED UP FOR BRISBANE SERVO

1029 Ipswich Road, Moorooka

Service stations have continued booming in the first quarter of 2020, and this Coles Express and accompanying retail at Moorooka, 6km south of Brisbane’s CBD, presents another prime opportunity.

The property is being pumped up for its exceptional leasing terms, with a weighted average lease expiry of 11.5 years, a fully leased net income of almost $600,000 and the majority of its rent paid 12 months in advance by Viva Energy.

The 3187sqm corner site is being sold through CBRE.

WOOLWORTHS HEATS UP

25 Ann Street, Brisbane City

Supermarkets are one of the retail streams best positioned to weather the threat of online shopping.

And when one is offered in a capital CBD, there’s bound to be plenty of interest.

Already in Queensland’s top five last week, the Brisbane CBD Woolworths on Ann St again sits near the top as its expression of interest campaign enters the final two weeks.

he strong-performing ground floor property features a new seven-year lease to Woolworths, along with 592sqm of floorspace and a state-of-the-art fitout, and returns more than $520,000 in rent.