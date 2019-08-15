Canberra in Hilton’s sights for $200m-plus hotel

US hotel giant Hilton is negotiating with the ACT government to build a major, international $200 million-plus hotel and trade centre in the national capital.

The consortium partners involving Hilton and Sydney-based groups M20 and Ledrae Hotels plan a 253-room hotel and world technology and trade centre via an unsolicited proposal.

The ACT government is assessing the plans for the site in the City Hill Precinct that, if it proceeds, will house the first Hilton hotel in Canberra.

The project will include the five-star Hilton Canberra, consisting of 253 guest rooms, including 18 spacious suites, a signature restaurant and bar, luxury retail outlets, a fitness centre, pool, spa facilities and meeting and event space. Attached to the hotel will be an international hotel school and childcare and learning centre, designed to host diplomatic services, technology and trade-related providers.

The consortium proposes an international design competition and an energy-efficient building. This will include several innovations — such as water management and recycling, rainwater capture, smart-glass panels, solar systems, as well as heat and ventilation systems — to create a cool and comfortable environment for guests and also to have minimal impact on the environment.

Ledrae Hotels director Michael Kyriacou says the hotel will “help the ACT compete with other global cities for major international conferences and events”.

Hilton Australasia director development Tushar Raniga says Hilton is focused on putting the right brands in the right locations at the right time by working with like-minded partners, and this proposal reflected that ongoing commitment. Hilton Australasia vice-president Rob Scullin says Canberra is “an extremely important market”.

There are several other hotels proposed for Canberra including Geocon’s Garema Place project that is part of the 700 hotel rooms planned for the ACT according to real estate broker CBRE. Hilton is also partnering with Ledrae Hotels on a 245-room hotel in Parramatta, in Sydney’s west.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.