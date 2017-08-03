Campbell’s Stores revamp takes shape at The Rocks

The Campbell’s Stores development at The Rocks in Sydney.

A controversial glass box concept plan at Sydney’s The Rocks is long gone and the popular restaurants lining the harbourfront are closed as wealthy businessman Chris Drivas forges ahead with a $32 million redevelopment of the historic Campbell’s Stores.

Chris and Theo Drivas of hospitality company the Dockside Group have a bold plan to remediate the Campbell’s Stores to feature 12 restaurants, cafes and bars with views of the Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

The Waterfront, Wolfies, Italian Village and Imperial Peking restaurants have been closed for the work, which is expected to see the reversal of the decaying sandstone walls and replacement of roof tiling and restoration of the building’s heritage features.

“We are close to signing a number of high-profile restaurants from both Australia and internationally for leases, which will transform this precinct into a stunning waterfront fine-dining and entertainment destination,” says the lessee and developer, Tallawoladah. Chris Drivas is a director of Tallawoladah.

The four-storey glass block concept building to be positioned next to Campbell’s Stores on Sydney Harbour drew wide condemnation from the local community with the glass box later replaced by a landscaped terrace. About 100 objections were received during a public exhibition two years ago.

The application was referred to the Planning Assessment Commission for a final decision.

Tallawoladah’s original plan was for 16 restaurants, cafes and bars, but that has been reduced to 12 ranging from 50sqm to 700sqm.

The restoration works will begin in July and are expected to be completed by mid-2018.

Architect JPW and construction group Buildcorp have been appointed to the project.

“The team at Buildcorp are excited by the challenge of marrying modern design and construction with a structure that has stood for nearly 200 years”, says Buildcorp managing director Tony Sukkar in a statement.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.