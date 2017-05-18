Campbell’s Stores in $32m upgrade at The Rocks

The NSW Government has approved a $32m upgrade to 1840s heritage-listed Campbell’s Stores (pictured) in The Rocks.

The landmark Campbell’s Stores at The Rocks, an 1840s State heritage listed warehouse, will undergo a $32 million upgrade, following approval from the NSW government.

Minister for Finance, Services and Property Victor Dominello said the restoration and fitout, including a new fine dining offering, will ensure the iconic heritage building is conserved and maintained for future generations.

Private hospitality company Tallawoladah will fund the restoration works after approval of a 55-year lease by the NSW government.

The building will be refurbished to address deterioration in the roof, windows, parapets and stone decay.

“The Rocks is one of Australia’s most culturally significant heritage precincts and we want it to be a premier dining and entertainment hub, buzzing with locals and tourists,” Dominello says.

Up to 12 new tenancies, including world-renowned restaurants, cafes and bars, are due to be finalised in the coming months, helping to further enhance the precinct’s dining and entertainment offerings.

This announcement follows the NSW government’s commitment in May 2016 to invest $73 million to protect and enhance heritage assets along the Sydney Harbour foreshore, including Pyrmont Bridge and Cockle Bay.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.