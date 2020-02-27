Real commercial

Camden shopping arcade on market for first time in 30 years

News
Michael Crawford | 27 FEBRUARY 2020
The Camden Arcade at 166 Argyle Street, Camden.
The Camden Arcade at 166 Argyle Street, Camden.

Camden’s Argyle Street Arcade, a strip of shops in Sydney’s south west with a net lettable area of 888.5sqm, has been listed for March auction.

The arcade, located at 166 Argyle Street, has been held by the one owner for the last 30 years and is on a site sized 1914 sqm.

The Camden Arcade has a new-age crystal retail outlet, deli, fruit store, coffee shop and travel agency, and a host of other retailers.

South western Sydney’s Camden Arcade.

Ray White commercial principal Jeff Moxham says the arcade has an estimated fully-leased p.a. net income in excess of $550,000, with the arcade having capacity for 11 tenancies and potential for further rentals and capital growth, adding the strong return is anchored by long-term tenancies.

Ray White associate director Samuel Hadgelias adds Camden is on the fringe of the Priority Growth Precinct for South West Sydney and billions of dollars of infrastructure investment planned for the surrounding region.

The Camden Arcade is located in the heart of Camden’s shopping district

The auction will be held at Ray White’s King St offices at 10.30am March 27.

This article from The Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “Popular Camden shopping arcade listed for auction”.

